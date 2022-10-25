Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community.

The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte.

150 Brunswick County realtors split up into three different shifts to volunteer for this event.

All the meals packed will be to given to Brunswick Family Assistance, and BFA will then give this food to local families in need.

“Today 150 realtors are taking different shifts to fill over forty-thousand meals for Brunswick Family Assistance. We’re all jumping in to do a process that’s really easy, we’re just following their directions and trying to give back to our community,” said Tori Humphrey with the Brunswick County Association of Realtors.

Their goal for the day was to pack over 40,000 meals, but they were hopeful to pass that.