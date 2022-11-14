Brunswick County cat tests positive for rabies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cat that attacked its owner in Brunswick County has tested positive for rabies.

It’s believed the cat contracted rabies during an encounter with a wild animal in the southern central part of the county on November 2. The cat was injured and became ill before attacking its owner.

This cat’s owner is receiving the necessary treatment. The cat was not current with its rabies vaccinations.

Brunswick County Health Services is reminding residents to stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their pets from potentially rabid animals.

State law requires that all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age and maintain the animal’s current rabies vaccination status throughout the animal’s entire lifetime.

One shot is not enough, rabies vaccinations must be kept current.