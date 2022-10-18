Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts candidate forum

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Democratic Party hosted a candidate forum and Q&A on Monday night at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

Three democratic candidates were at the forum. Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; and Eric Terashima, candidate for House District 17.

Shelley Allen, chair of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says events like these help people on both sides of the aisle make educated decisions when casting their ballots.

“It’s incredibly important for voters to be informed about candidates on both sides so they can make the decision they feel will be best for them and their lives.”

Early one-stop voting begins on Thursday and lasts through Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.