Brunswick County events organized to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – An event in Ocean Isle Beach put on to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week

There were spoken word performers, live music and musicians and food.

The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Week.

The Goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has rich history in the Cape Fear region.

Events like these are meant to connect one another, performer and founder of Speak Your Peace North Carolina Mahlaynee Cooper, events like these are meant to connect one another.

“Music is what keeps us together, it’s soul ties that connects us, kindred spirits, to our ancestors that came before us that connects us together,” she said. “The whole part of the culture in connecting is to ear together, to laugh together, to dance together and to sing together. It’s wonderful.”

According to event organizers and performer Tyrone Hill, Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week has been celebrated for about 11 years.

Hill said he is a direct descendant and shares the culture through his music.