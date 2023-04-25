Brunswick County GOP nominates Brian Chism to replace outgoing Sheriff John Ingram

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram’s term comes to an end, the county is one step closer to officially naming his successor.

Ingram announced his retirement last month after serving as sheriff for 15 years.

The Executive Committee of the Brunswick County Republican Party met on Monday night and nominated Chief Deputy Brian Chism as Ingram’s replacement.

Chism has served the sheriff’s office for more than 18 years. He says he’s humbled by the nomination and will work to find new ways to continue improving Brunswick County.

“It’s going to be, like I said, tough moving forward trying to make this place better because it’s already so good but I definitely feel like I have the trust of the agency and hopefully, in time, I will have and build the trust of the citizens,” Chism said. “I know I can’t have it right off the bat but I’ve really been working hard trying to stay in the community and be in the community.”

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will vote on the nomination at its meeting on Monday, May 1.

Ingram’s last day as sheriff will be April 30.