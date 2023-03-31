Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram announces retirement

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram is retiring after 15 years as sheriff (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram is retiring.

The news came Friday afternoon that Ingram would be stepping down April 30th after 15 years as sheriff.

“After much deliberation, prayer, and support from my family, I have made the decision to retire and resign as Sheriff of Brunswick County,” Ingram said in a statement. “With 30 years in law enforcement, 15 of those serving as your Sheriff, it’s time for me to take a new path with less stress and commitment. My wife, Michelle, has sacrificed so much and poured her heart into our service as well. Now I hope to enjoy more time with my family and friends who have taken a back seat to my career for so many years.”