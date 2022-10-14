Brunswick County highway to close months for bridge repairs

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County highway will close for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge.

The bridge on Midway Road SE near Old Ocean Highway south of Bolivia will close on Monday.

Crews are expected to open the new bridge before Memorial Day. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says when complete, drivers will notice the new bridge has wider lanes than the current bridge.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured on Green Lewis Road and McKay Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution near the work zone and allow for extra time for their commute.