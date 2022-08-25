Brunswick County man arrested for alleged child sex offenses

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple alleged child sex offenses committed in 2019.

72-year-old Atlee Carnell Gore was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with three offenses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gore has been charged with indecent liberties with a child less than 16-years-old and two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15-years-old or younger.