Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl for years

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 9 year old girl for a number of years.

54-year-old Danny Goodman is facing rape chargest for crimes that allegedly occured from September of 2015 through last Friday, April 22nd.

Goodman is currently being held at the Brunswick County Jail.