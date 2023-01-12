Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy has been arrested for allegedly raping a child (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia.

Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less and six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years old or less.

Kennedy is currently being detained in the Brunswick County Detention Facility with no bond.