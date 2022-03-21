Brunswick County man arrested for first degree sex offense

David Paul Welsh (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a result of a Sunset Beach Police Department investigation, David Paul Welsh is charged with 3 counts of first degree sex offense of a child.

Welsh was arrested in Wake County on Friday. He was extradited to Brunswick County on Sunday night and is being held under a $3 million bond.

According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, the crimes took place in Sunset Beach on between December 30, 2021 and January 1, 2022.