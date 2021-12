Brunswick County man faces several charges involving child pornography

James Cudaback (Photo; BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man faces several charges involving child pornography.

James Cudaback, 36, was arrested on December 7 and charged with multiples counts of second and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest warrant states Cudaback duplicated and possessed inappropriate images of children between the ages of 8-10.

He remains in the Brunswick County jail under a $60,000 secured bond.