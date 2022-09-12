Brunswick County man works to overcome trauma after 9/11

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) – It’s a day that replay’s in Brian Bonsignore’s mind, if he lets it.

“So I didn’t talk about it, for almost 19 years,” he said. “Really, I never went there, I never saw it again.”

Bonsignore was part of the GPS- unit, the group was charged with marking the exact location of the victim’s remains.

“It wasn’t a job that too many people volunteered for,” he said.

Bonsignore did the job to bring closure to his dear friends’ family in hopes of finding him among the ruins.

“I was looking for a friend who lost his life,” he said. “He was a lieutenant.”

Bonsignore was six months on the job, he had tunnel vision until he’d get home, then the images would cross his mind.

“So, I took the path of, you know, talking to counseling, going to psychiatrists, and not dwelling on it,” he said.

Bondsignore said he spends lots of time on the coast of North Carolina to be near water, a place of refuge, to help him heal.

Bonsignore is a consultant for the Bagel Dock in Calabash, where he splits his time between Brunswick County and the State of New York.

Every year he tries to make it to the 911 memorial to pray for his brothers and sisters.

“I didn’t want to see it until they presented me with the American flag, and that it the next time I went down there.”

Bonsignore mustered up the strength to return this year – to acknowledge his fellow firefighters who put their lives on the line.

“When they were told to get out because the building was going to come down,” he said. “They didn’t.”

Bonsignore suffers from asthma, but feels grateful to be alive, his PTSD, he’s working on it.

“It didn’t heal overnight, it took me twenty years to heal,” she said.

He hopes the story can help another begin to heal.