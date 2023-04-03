Brunswick County native serving at U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron

“After I graduated college I just wanted an opportunity to serve,” Wilson said. “I wanted real-world work experience and the Navy has given me the opportunity to get that.”

Wilson attended West Brunswick High School and graduated in 2017.

Skills and values similar to those found in Supply are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“I learned perseverance in Supply,” Wilson said. “It’s something I apply in my work, hobbies and everywhere. With the mindset to persevere, I know I can make it through any challenge and come out on top.”

These lessons have helped Wilson while serving with the Navy.

Members of HSC 2 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

As a member of the Navy, Wilson is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is a deterrent,” Wilson said. “The sheer presence the United States Navy has around the globe helps maintain peace and security.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Wilson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Just being in the Navy makes me so proud,” said Wilson. “Such a small percentage of people in the United States serve in the military. I’m proud to be a part of this group of people who have sworn an oath to protect the United States.”

As Wilson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy is an opportunity for me to be more and do more,” added Wilson. “After college, I didn’t have anything that truly set me apart. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve and gain real skills and experience while seeing the world.”

Wilson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank my parents for their support and my late grandfather who also served in the Navy,” added Wilson. “I never met my grandfather but it’s important to me to carry on that legacy.”