Brunswick County non-profit holds 2nd annual walk to help bring awareness to molestation

Keep Your Hands off Me, Inc offers resources to victims, survivors and advocates

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County nonprofit is using its platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

The group, Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc. held a dinner Thursday night at the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation office.

During the dinner, there were poetry readings and information and resources shared with those in attendance aimed to help survivors of molestation.

The organization’s 2nd Annual Molestation Survivors Walk is planned on Saturday and gives the community an opportunity to stand alongside other survivors, victims, supporters, and advocates.

According to Keep Your Hands off of Me, Inc. Founder Tracy Harrison, predators aren’t always strangers.

“Most of the time, they’re in your own household, you know, so with that alone being said, somebody has studied your behavior, somebody knows when they have access to you,” she said. “You think that somebody is looking at you in a way of family, love, and protection when really they are looking for the opportunity, when it’s OK, to violate you in the most hideous way that there is.”

Harrison said her heart breaks for what is going on in the community and beyond.

“My heart goes out to the families of anybody that has lost a family member due to sexual violence, in any way,” she said. “It’s hard, it’s very hard, and if there is anything I can do to help anybody going through this or something like that, I just want to be a voice for them and a voice for the community to put these people away.”

According to Harrison sexual abusers are repeat offenders.

“It’s everywhere, all need to stand together so we can end this thing,” she said.

The second annual Molestation Survivor Walk kicks off Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m.

Case management, Parenting Courses, and ongoing support are some of the services the organization offers, more information can be found here.