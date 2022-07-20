Brunswick County non-profit holds pop up shop for teen moms

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Nearly a month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, which has led to abortion bans in many states. Wednesday, one non-profit group in Brunswick County held an event to help teens and young adults who decided to continue their pregnancies.

“It does take a village,” explained a Samara’s Village volunteer.

Wednesday, Samara’s Village held a pop up shop, giving away baby cribs, toys, and clothes.

Brunswick County’s teen pregnancy rate is relatively high compared to the rest of the state. This non-profit helps teen moms, providing them with a mentor, connecting them with local resources, and keeping them supplied with what they’ll need for their babies.

“That is our mission, is to be good mothers and raise healthy babies. And they’ve made that decision to raise that child, so we’re ready to educate them to help them,” said Village volunteer, Debbie Keener.

As moms, dads, and grandparents shopped and stocked up, Shaena Backman and her one-year-old, Xavier rested after loading the car.

“I was expecting to show and maybe get a pack of diapers or something. And they’re walking me through picking out jumpers, and toys and cribs,” she smiled.

Backman got pregnant at 19. She, like many others, agonized over what to do.

“Honestly, I did struggle making that decision,” she said. “But the main reason I struggled was because I wasn’t sure I could provide for a family, because I was a teenager.”

While not every community has resources like Samara’s Village for teens facing an unexpected pregnancy, this nonprofit believes it takes a village to raise a child.

“There are so many generous people in our community that do nothing but give, give, give,” Backman continued. “I don’t know if I would’ve been able to make it in those first years had I not had such a wonderful community working with me.”

Samara’s Village is looking for volunteers for its mentorship program. For more information, click this link.