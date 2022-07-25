Brunswick County paving project leading to two-month road closure

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Road work on Goose Creek Road near Ocean Isle Beach began this morning and is scheduled to last for around 2 months.

According to officials, the pavement on the road has deteriorated and must be undercut and refilled.

NCDOT says drivers will be detoured onto Hale Swamp Road and Beach Drive.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation encourages drivers to take the detour into account before traveling and use caution near the work zone.