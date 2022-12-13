Brunswick County Planning Board approves 79-home development in Cedar Grove community

Area of Proposed Development Cedar Crossing in Brunswick County (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 80 homes could soon be coming to the Cedar Grove community in Brunswick County.

The proposed development is called Cedar Crossing. It would bring 79 single-family homes to the Cedar Grove community near Supply.

It would sit on 27.18 acres of land near the intersection of Cedar Grove Road Southwest and Stanley Road Southwest. It falls within the county’s zoning requirements with a maximum of 2.9 dwelling units per acre.

The applicants with H & W Design say they want to create a neighborhood with affordable housing, aiming to price the homes in the upper $200,000 to low/mid $300,000 range.

Members of the Cedar Grove community came out to the Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday night. They shared multiple concerns with the board including the preservation of the community’s history, traffic, and stormwater runoff.

“There is no way they are going to put 79 houses in there and it not affect us and our flood plain,” Cedar Grove resident Dale Gore said. “They know it and we know it, it’s just a play of words to say we’re going to put in a 25-year flood plan as opposed to a 10-year.”

The planning board unanimously approved the development. A representative with H & W Design says they hope to create a quality development and hope it exceeds the expectations of the surrounding community.

However, some members of the Cedar Grove community say they plan to appeal the decision to the county commissioners and file an injunction to block the development.