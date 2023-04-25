Brunswick County planning to give away 1,000 trees to residents Saturday

A tree giveaway is planned for Brunswick County this Saturday (Photo: Alliance for Cape Fear Trees)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tree giveaway is being held Saturday in Brunswick County.

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will give away 1,000 trees in Leland’s Founder’s Park from 9:00 a.m. until noon, or as long as trees remain available.

The 3- to 7-gallon trees are free to Cape Fear area residents and intended to replace trees damaged or destroyed by weather events. This is the Alliance’s first tree giveaway in Brunswick County.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and their Community Tree Recovery program. This partnership alone has already delivered nearly 10,000 trees to Cape Fear area residents through previous community tree giveaways,” said Connie Parker, president of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

The tree species available will include Brandywine Maple, October Glory Maple, Heritage River Birch, Natchez Crape Myrtle, Green Gable Blackgum, Red Splyndor Blackgum, White Oak, Swamp White Oak, Overcup Oak, Nuttal Oak, and Willow Oak. There is a limit of two trees per adult and species are subject to change depending on vendor availability.