Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’

You should never put any hazardous waste down the sink or toilet (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”.

The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide.

You should never put anything hazardous down the sink, toilet or storm drain, as it can end up in drinking water sources.

Dispose of cleaners, medicines, oil, and grease properly.

Also be sure to pick up after yourself and your pets and to recycle whenever possible.