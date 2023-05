Brunswick county road to be closed for guardrail installation

Boiling Springs Lakes road to be closed May 10 and lasting about a month. (Photo: MGN / Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0

BOILING SPRINGS LAKES, NC (WWAY) —Boiling Springs Lakes Police are warning residents of a road closure starting May 10, and lasting about a month.

The city is closing Drayton Road from Pine Road to Crystal Road for the installation of guardrails. The area will be open to local traffic only.

If you have any questions about the closure, Boiling Springs Lakes is asking you call either the police department, or City Hall.