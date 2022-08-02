Brunswick County School Board is setting the stage for the upcoming school year

Southport, NC (WWAY)– Another summer has come and gone which means it is almost time for back to school for students and administration across the Cape Fear.

Every year, the Brunswick County School System does an administrative retreat to set the stage for the upcoming school year.

Yesterday, their yearly meeting was held in Southport where they presented awards to the principal and assistant principal of the year

They enjoyed lunch together and reset to begin the ‘REAL’ year they are looking forward to. We caught up with Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates who told us more about that.

“This year’s theme in Brunswick County is keeping it real, and that real means we’re doing stuff rigorous, engaging, accountable, and limitless. So that’s what the REAL in ‘Keeping it Real’ stands for.”

Dr. Oates says that their goal for the year is continuous improvement , student achievement, and student safety.