Brunswick County school bus runs into trees

(Photo: WWAY)

VARNAMTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A school bus carrying 11 children crashed ran off the road into small trees during school pick-up Wednesday.

At around 7:15 a.m., Bus 318 with Cedar Grove Middle School drove off a curb and hit a patch of small trees.

11 children were in the bus, but only one needed medical attention for a cut on their elbow.

Brunswick County Schools and Cedar Grove Middle School administrators were on scene shortly after to facilitate parental pick-up