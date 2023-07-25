Brunswick County Schools announce new app improving communication, school bus safety

Brunswick County Schools have announced a new app to improve communication (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools have announced a new app aiming to improve communication, school bus safety and efficiency.

The Edulog Parent Portal app provides information on the GPS location of your child’s school bus and sends you a push notification when the bus is nearing your bus stop.

This app is free of charge to parents, caregivers and students. In addition to displaying the location of your bus and sending the notifications, you can also receive time-sensitive messages from the transportation department, such as when a different bus is running the route due to maintenance on your regular bus or when your bus is running late.

This new app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Once you have the app, Brunswick County Schools says to just add your student(s) and you will have access to their current bus information and be able to track the location of the bus they are assigned to.

Since student security and safety is important, you must have their Student ID number and date of birth to register them on the app. You can contact their school if you do not have their ID number.