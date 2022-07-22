Brunswick County Schools Assistant Superintendent wins CTE Administrator of the Year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County School District is celebrating the achievements of one of its own.

On Friday, BCS announced Assistant Superintendent and Chief Accountability Officer Darrell Cheers won 2022-2023 CTE Administrator of the Year.

The award was given out during the North Carolina Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators Summer Conference in Winston-Salem, NC earlier this week.