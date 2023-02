Brunswick County Schools hosting job fair this month

North Brunswick High School is hosting a job fair this month (Photo: bcswan.net)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Schools Job Fair is being held later this month.

The event will take place at North Brunswick High School on February 21st from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say walk-ins are welcome for the job fair.