Brunswick County Schools name new Assistant Superintendent

Jonathan Paschal has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools officially has a new Assistant Superintendent.

Jonathan Paschal was approved at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

He is currently serving as Principal at West Brunswick High School.

“Paschal has gained experience in strategic planning, project coordination, talent development, and change management. He prioritizes creating a safe and academically challenging environment to enhance student growth and achievement. His experience as a Principal and Assistant Principal within Brunswick County Schools has given him a comprehensive understanding of the district’s needs and priorities,” a statement read.

Paschal is replacing Darrell Cheers, who retired earlier this year.