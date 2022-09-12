Brunswick County Schools putting pause on standards-based grading

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– The Brunswick County School District is discussing a conversion to “standards-based grading”. According to a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson, the new system would give parents and teachers a better idea of where a student stands academically, because it focuses on mastery of a subject, and not a grade.

Brunswick County Schools initially put the new system in place at the start of this school year, but have now decided to put it in hold until next school year.

Jerry Oates making a statement that reads in part, “I have decided to make the executive decision to pause our soft launch this year in order to provide clarity on standard based grading best practices. We will continue our soft launch in August of 2023.”

Superintendent Jerry Oates says that during this pause they will continue to provide teachers with professional development on standards based grading and provide information to parents on how it works for each grade span.