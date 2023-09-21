Brunswick County Schools releasing early Friday due to storm threat

(Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students in Brunswick County will be getting out early on Friday.

Officials say the schools will operate on an early release Friday for staff and students due to the threat of inclement weather from a coastal storm.

High schools are letting out at 11:45 a.m.; middle schools release at 12:00 p.m.; and elementary schools are closing at 12:45 p.m.

All Friday afterschool activities are canceled.

All afterschool activities for Thursday are still on schedule.