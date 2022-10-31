Brunswick County sees record numbers at polls

WWAY finds out what issues brought voters out

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – One-stop early voting started October 20, and as of Monday, more than one million North Carolina voters have made their choices, either in person or through absentee mail-in ballots.

According to some board of election offices in the Cape Fear, they’re seeing record numbers at the polls.

More than 70,000 voters in the Cape Fear have cast in-person ballots and more than 5,000 mail-in ballots as of Monday.

Jaqueline Adair works as a shift lead with the Brunswick Board of Elections

“First day of elections on Thursday the 20th, and I mean we’ve had a record number of voters coming out to cast their vote, and it’s good, it’s a good thing,” she said.

According to Adair, voter turnout was different during this year’s primaries.

“People read, people see stuff and if “It’s to be, it’s up to me”, and I believe that’s what the voters are thinking, “It’s to be, it’s up to me.”

High-profile contests between Democratic and Republican candidates have resulted in huge numbers. As well as some hot-button issues, especially since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Doris Anderson is looking for a candidate who supports a woman’s right to choose, among other issues.

“I’m looking for the Democrats to do that at the local level,” she said. “We want to make sure they address environmental issues down here.”

Some issues important to Charlie Pait include the cost of living, inflation, and the support of law enforcement.

“I’m concerned about things like reading and math scores going down,” said Pait. “It seems like there’s a lot of indoctrination versus education, teaching kids what to think versus how to think.”

Kevin Svenconis said he doesn’t have strong political views for either side.

“I feel like you need to get out and vote and let your opinion be heard whatever it is,” he said.

One-stop early voting ends Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

