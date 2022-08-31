Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles.

The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram.

Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and was sworn in by N.C. House Representative Charlie Miller, who retired as Chief Deputy in June.

Brian Chism was joined by his wife, Serena, along with lots of family.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Chism has served in numerous leadership roles and capabilities throughout his career. He is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

The Office says Chism personifies the core values of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Integrity, loyalty, dedication and service.