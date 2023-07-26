Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services closes after puppy tests positive for virus

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services is closed right now after a puppy tested positive for a canine virus.

Brunswick County Animal Protective Services will be closed today and Thursday, July 27th for caution and safety for other animals. According to a Facebook post, a puppy that was recently adopted tested positive for canine parvovirus.

Animal Protective Services will be doing cleaning and maintenance inside the shelter and hopes to be back open on Friday, July 28th.