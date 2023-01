Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday.

An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man.

The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.