Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy ‘Boulder’ dies after 5 years of service

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of their K9 Deputy dog Boulder.

Boulder joined the Sheriff’s Office on April 14, 2017 and served as the agency’s Facility Dog and Crisis Response Dog.

During his time, the Sheriff’s Office says he promoted positivity, love and support in the workplace, and throughout the community.

Boulder assisted his handler, FSgt Nowell with many Sheriff’s Office programs and was requested across the county to visit schools, groups, communities and businesses. He also regularly visited members of the Project Lifesaver program and so much more.

The Sheriff’s Office says Boulder was an essential part of the RAD program where he assisted women in overcoming fears and anxiety related to the class. He gained trust from and promoted healing for children who had traumatic experiences such as the death of a loved one due to violent crime, house fire, vehicle wrecks and more.

The 911 center was a special place for Boulder to visit as well. Boulder provided them with a huge smile and wagging tail to help through the stresses of their shift.

Many agencies say they wanted a Boulder and he established a name for himself throughout the law enforcement community and across the region.

As a final tribute to Boulder, contributions can be made to his Pay-It-Forward campaign to allow another dog to follow in his paw prints.