Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz was last seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Diaz has hazel eyes, brown/blonde hair and is around 5’4″ tall.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.