Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says wreck causes shutdown of Highway 17 lanes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes on Highway 17 at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge have been closed due to a wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office says drivers should take exit 421 towards the Battleship and use the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

This is a developing story, and WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.