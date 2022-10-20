Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.
15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Point area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie with white tennis shoes.
He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.
The 5’9″, 200 pound teen may be may be accompanied by missing female Paige Dellinger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Dellinger is a 14-year-old last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.
She is 5’3″, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
According to Officers, Dellinger walked away near the 2400 block of Mackeral St. in Supply.
Anyone with information on Freshwater or Dellinger is asked to call 910-253-2777 or 911.