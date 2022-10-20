Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing teens

Paige Dellinger and Jacob Freshwater are currently missing, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.

15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Point area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie with white tennis shoes.

He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 5’9″, 200 pound teen may be may be accompanied by missing female Paige Dellinger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dellinger is a 14-year-old last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

She is 5’3″, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Officers, Dellinger walked away near the 2400 block of Mackeral St. in Supply.