Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office SROs ready for new school year

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear.

Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.

The Sheriff’s Office says their SROs are excited to get back into their respective schools and back with their students after summer break.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said nothing is more important to them than the safety and security of Brunswick County School children.