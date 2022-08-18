Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills.

Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the event of an emergency.

The group says teachers will now be able to work hand in hand with the student resource officer’s provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to keep the schools safe.

Classes were sponsored by Brunswick Community College.