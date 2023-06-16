Brunswick County Wildfire impacting surrounding counties

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wildfire in Brunswick County has now grown to more than 3,500 acres and it’s affecting air quality for several counties in the Cape Fear.

The Cape Fear is covered in a blanket of smoke.

Friday morning, Brunswick County moving from a code orange, to a red when it comes air quality. Pender and New Hanover counties still listed as code orange, which is still considered “at risk”. Bladen and Columbus are listed as code yellow, which is still reason for concern when it comes to risks for people with health issues. The biggest concern many have about the Pulp Road fire is the smoke and ash. That’s why the Department of Environmental Quality issues the alerts using a color system.

A code red means the air is unhealthy for everyone but especially for people with breathing issues, like asthma or other underlying health issues.

Many of the people we spoke with on Friday said they’re trying to spend as little time outdoors as possible.

“I’m looking to get in and out of the store and get home and be inside. I don’t really wanna be out in this. This can’t be good for you. And I’ve been coughing all morning,” said Susan Copeland, a resident.

It’s especially hard for people who have to work outdoors. We caught up with a man working in the Winnabow area. He said he and his team couldn’t finish their project due to the harsh conditions.

“The ashes has just settled on the hood of the truck from the settlement at the site,” said Ray Luke, a worker.

Medical professionals are advising people to be cautious when outside.

“Limit your exposure to smoke, it’s very very important no matter how good your lung function is in circumstances like this. So, the less time you can spend outside the better,” said De Winter, Emergency Department Medical Director.

Winter said some of the worst symptoms the smoke is causing so far are watery eyes, a tight chest, and sore throat.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of this wildfire as new details emerge.