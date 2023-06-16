Brunswick County wildfire smoke continues to impact communities

Brunswick County wildfire smoke continues to impact communities (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle / WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Firefighting personnel are responding to a wildfire on Pulp Road in Brunswick County.

The fire is burning east of NC Highway 211 in the Green Swamp Game Land and the Green Swamp Nature Preserve.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was estimated to be 2,000 acres in size, and 0% contained.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Forest Service says the wildfire is the result of an escaped prescribed burn that was conducted Tuesday by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

When asked what caused a controlled burn to get out of control, she said it remains under investigation.

Smoke from the wildfire is expected to continue impacting communities to the east of Supply.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the NCDAQ says the Code Orange air quality alert will continue through midnight Thursday for Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties due to the wildfire smoke.

At midnight on Thursday, through midnight Friday, a Code Orange alert is planned for only Brunswick county at this time.

It will be revisited tomorrow morning to determine if needs to be expanded.

As of now, there are currently 25 operational resources trying to contain the fire, including multiple tractor plow strike teams.

Aircraft are providing aerial support for those on the ground.

Additionally, a Type 3 incident management team (IMT) is being mobilized.

A Type 3 IMT manages incidents with a significant number of resources, and an extended attack until containment or control is achieved.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

The public is reminded to keep drones away from wildfires.

While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

Due to the wildfire, The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina has closed the Green Swamp Nature Preserve.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.