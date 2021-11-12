Brunswick deputies ask for help in identifying breaking and entering suspect

Anyone with information with infomation should contact Det. Mabe at (910) 269-5349 or call 911.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Do you recognize this person?

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for your help in identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering incident.

BCSO says it happened Thursday around 2:30 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 2085 Longwood Road in Longwood.

