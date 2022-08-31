Brunswick Electric raising funds for Community Grants through annual auction

(Photo: WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The annual Brunswick Electric auction is returning this year, and it’s promising some great items up for bids.

From Tuesday, September 6th at 8:00 am through Friday, September 16th at 3:00 pm, Brunswick Electric members will have the opportunity to cast bids for cars, trucks, equipment and more.

The auction will be conducted in a sealed bid format.

Bid sheets will be available in the BEMC Supply office lobby during regular business hours, located at 795 Ocean Hwy West.

Money raised from the auction will go towards the Community Grants program.