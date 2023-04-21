Brunswick Forest waterline extension work to cause service disruption, precautionary boil advisory

Brunswick Forest residents may experience a disruption in their water next week (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Forest residents may experience a disruption in their water next week.

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO is scheduled to install two water line extensions for future development in the Brunswick Forest community on April 26th.

Work will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be completed by 3:00 p.m.

During this time, some streets will be without water, followed by a precautionary boil advisory.

Streets that will be affected include:

Green Spring Way

Crossbill Drive

Harrier Circle

Andrea Way

Hatchers Run

Conagree Lane

No other areas in the Brunswick Forest community will be affected, according to a press release.