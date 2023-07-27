Burgaw announces inaugural Autumn Fest coming in October

Burgaw has announced their first-ever Autumn Fest (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw officials have announced their first-ever Autumn Fest coming this October.

The event will take place in downtown on October 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say Autumn Fest will feature numerous activities including craft vendors, kids’ activities and candy, pumpkin decorating, kids’ costume contest, and live entertainment provided by Massive Grass Band, The Smoky Dunes, No Sleeves Magic, and a live demonstration by Lion’s Crest Martial Arts.

It will also include a Graveyard 5K and Boo-gaw Trick or Treat One Mile run sponsored by Go Time of Wilmington. The one-mile run will feature candy stations for young runners.

“We are excited to host this brand-new fall event in our downtown district,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director. “The event is centered around providing a fun family friendly atmosphere that all can enjoy during the Autumn season.”