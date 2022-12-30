Burgaw anticipates large crowd for 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –The Town of Burgaw is preparing to ring in 2023 with its 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday evening.

The celebration will be held near the courthouse square from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, December 31. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis will be performing, and more than a half dozen food trucks and other food vendors will be on-site.

The evening will wrap up with a large blueberry dropping from more than 100 ft. at 7pm, which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time, and a fireworks display.

The town plans to set up for the event early Saturday morning, but is keeping a watchful eye on potential weather conditions.

“There’s a few things logistics wise that we have to work through with the band, and the sound equipment. We obviously have to be protective of that, but we’re hoping that it drops down a small percentage, but if there’s some rain we’ll still have the event, hopefully. If not, –you know heavy rain, we’ll assess that. But small rain, I would look to see the event happening. Otherwise, there is some thunderstorms in the area, so lightning may delay us a little bit, but otherwise the blueberry will come down at 7, unless we fully cancel,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation director.

The Town of Burgaw says if weather is a concern, it will announce the cancelation by 8am on the day of the event.

Blueberry Drop spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and are advised not to bring outside coolers, pets, or alcohol.