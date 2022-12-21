Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop

Photo: WWAY

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw.

The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Since the event began, crowds have consistently grown every year.

“The annual Blueberry Drop has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in the last four years due to the hard work of our committee,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation director. “Last year, was our biggest crowd and we look to continue that success with some new features for this year’s event.”

A large, metal sculpture shaped like a blueberry will drop at 7 p.m. which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time followed by a fireworks display.

The fireworks can be enjoyed from the event area at the Burgaw Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street, or designated parking areas throughout town. Information on parking areas can be found on the town’s website.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The Blueberry Drop committee strongly encourages no outside coolers, no pets, and no alcohol.

The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis, NC, will be performing starting at 5 p.m.

More than a half dozen food trucks and other food vendors will be on site including Lanes Ferry Food Truck, Port City Que, Something Good Food Truck, Topdog Hotdogs and Catering, Chris’s Cosmic Cheesecakes, and Jay’s Funnel Cakes. The Burgaw Lions Club will also be selling hot chocolate.

“This is a family-fun event and we’re pleased to partner once again with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this annual event,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director.

For more information, contact Burgaw Parks and Recreation at 910-300-6401 or visit their website.