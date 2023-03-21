Burgaw awarded $75,000 for increase in town’s resilience

Town of Burgaw has received $75,000 to help with resiliency (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw has been selected to receive a technical assistance award under the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program.

Burgaw will receive $75,000 for further technical assistance to assist in completing a risk and vulnerability assessment and develop an enhanced portfolio of priorities to increase the Town of Burgaw’s resilience.

“These funds will be used to improve the Town of Burgaw,’’ Mayor Olivia Dawson said. “We appreciate our planning and community development staff for applying for this program opportunity to expand our town’s resiliency.”

The Town of Burgaw will work with the contractor provided by the award through the Division of Coastal Management, within the Department of Environmental Quality, to provide the town with technical assistance.