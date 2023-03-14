Burgaw owner named NC Small Business Person of the Year winner

The 2023 NC Small Business Person of the Year is from Burgaw (Photo: Pixabay/SBA)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were announced Tuesday.

North Carolina’s winner is an owner from Burgaw.

“Congratulations to North Carolina’s Small Business Person of the Year – Michael McWhorter of Mojotone,” said SBA North Carolina District Director Mike Arriola. “He will represent North Carolina wonderfully as our state’s ambassador for small business in our nation’s capital during National Small Business Week.”

McWhorter was nominated by Paige O’Neill, international business counselor at the UNC Wilmington Small Business & Technology Development Center.

“I’m so honored to receive this award from the Small Business Administration and represent North Carolina small business,” Michael McWhorter said. “I truly believe there is no better place than our state to operate a business. From all the resources on a local level to all our state-run agencies, no state does it better than North Carolina. I’m fortunate to live in this beautiful state with a business-friendly environment, top universities, and a strong workforce. All these things helped my business grow into what it is today.

National Small Business Week will be held from April 30th through May 6th.