Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw.

As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer.

Typically, the schools fall within the Pender County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Transitioning from county deputies to town police officers results from a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the police department to help increase trust and transparency in local law enforcement.

Police Chief Jim Hock says he hopes having Burgaw officers in Burgaw schools will help bridge the gap between civilians and law enforcement and create stronger relationships.

“They’re there to of course protect the kids, the teachers, the staff, the parents, the visitors of the school, but it’s also to mentor, to counsel, to be another resource. Whether it’s for the kids, parents, or staff for the school,” Hock said.

Another officer is set to transition to work at Burgaw Middle School in February.